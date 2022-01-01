Ceviche in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve ceviche
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|SHRIMP CEVICHE
|$14.99
16/20 shrimp marinated in a sweet coconut spice sauce with red onion, peppers, green onion garnish. Served with corn chips
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Ceviche Cenizo
|$13.00
Citrus marinated grouper, redonion, cucumber, sweet potato, cancha corn, Fresno chiles, tortilla ash, ginger leche de Tigre