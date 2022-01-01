Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve ceviche

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

SHRIMP CEVICHE$14.99
16/20 shrimp marinated in a sweet coconut spice sauce with red onion, peppers, green onion garnish. Served with corn chips
Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

Ceviche Cenizo$13.00
Citrus marinated grouper, redonion, cucumber, sweet potato, cancha corn, Fresno chiles, tortilla ash, ginger leche de Tigre
Dockside Grill & Bar

4945 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Ceviche$11.99
GULF SHRIMP MARINATED IN FRESH CITRUS. SERVED WITH AAVACADO BUTTER, GRILLED AVOCADO AND A PLANTAIN CHIP.
