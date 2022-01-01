Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese enchiladas in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Enchilada (Online)$13.50
Monterey Jack and Chihuahua cheese toped with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice
Add On Cheese Enchilada$4.00
Monterey Jack and Chihuahua cheese toped with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema
Kids Cheese Enchilada$6.00
Served with black beans & rice
More about Red Mesa
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
15. Cheese Enchiladas$11.99
Three corn tortillas filled with a zesty blend of cheese. topped with our tasty brown enchilada sauce and more cheese.
Cheese Enchilada$2.99
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Pork Belly

Chili

Fajitas

Turkey Clubs

Grits

Cheese Pizza

Boneless Wings

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston