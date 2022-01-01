Cheese enchiladas in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Cheese Enchilada (Online)
|$13.50
Monterey Jack and Chihuahua cheese toped with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice
|Add On Cheese Enchilada
|$4.00
Monterey Jack and Chihuahua cheese toped with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema
|Kids Cheese Enchilada
|$6.00
Served with black beans & rice