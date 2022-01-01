Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
COCO CASHEW CRUSTED MAHI$16.95
Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry (all early-bird dinners come with house salad and a petite slice of key lime pie).
ITEM CONTAINS NUTS, SEAFOOD, MANGO, BANANA, AND DAIRY
MAHI MAHI YOUR WAY$23.95
Mahi Mahi fried, blackened, or broiled served with potato puff pastry, fries, rice, or vegetable.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
COCONUT CRUSTED MAHI MAHI$26.95
Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS NUTS, MANGO, SEAFOOD, AND DAIRY
More about Snappers Sea Grill
Main pic

 

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Sandwich$16.99
More about Burrito Social
Item pic

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAHI MAHI$30.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Three Birds Tavern image

 

Three Birds Tavern

1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mahi Special$24.00
More about Three Birds Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Coastal Taco

14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLACKENED MAHI$4.00
More about Coastal Taco
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Taco$4.99
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
Item pic

 

Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company

12945 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Mahi Entreee$16.00
Seared or blackened filet of Mahi Mahi, served with black beans and rice and cilantro-lime crema. *gluten free*
More about Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company
Mullets Fish Camp & Market image

 

Mullets Fish Camp & Market

3901 6th St. S., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Spread 8oz (SB)$8.99
More about Mullets Fish Camp & Market
MAHI image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

TROPHY FISH

2060 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (266 reviews)
Takeout
MAHI$23.50
Fresh caught gulf grouper 6oz, pick how you would like it prepared and the type of meal.
Sammy- LTO, side of rice and beans
Tacos- Mango/Pineapple Salsa, purple cabbage
Salad- Kale, tomatos, onions, carrots
Plate- Fish, side of beans and rice
Grouper has a mild yet distinct flavor, somewhere between Bass and Halibut. The taste of most Grouper is similar, with slight differences in flavor and texture, depending on size, species and location of harvest. Red Grouper is sweeter and milder than Black Grouper.
More about TROPHY FISH

