Mahi mahi in Saint Petersburg

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|COCO CASHEW CRUSTED MAHI
|$16.95
Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry (all early-bird dinners come with house salad and a petite slice of key lime pie).
ITEM CONTAINS NUTS, SEAFOOD, MANGO, BANANA, AND DAIRY
|MAHI MAHI YOUR WAY
|$23.95
Mahi Mahi fried, blackened, or broiled served with potato puff pastry, fries, rice, or vegetable.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
|COCONUT CRUSTED MAHI MAHI
|$26.95
Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS NUTS, MANGO, SEAFOOD, AND DAIRY
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|Mahi Sandwich
|$16.99
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|MAHI MAHI
|$30.00
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$4.99
Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company
12945 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach
|Mahi Mahi Entreee
|$16.00
Seared or blackened filet of Mahi Mahi, served with black beans and rice and cilantro-lime crema. *gluten free*
Mullets Fish Camp & Market
3901 6th St. S., St. Petersburg
|Mahi Spread 8oz (SB)
|$8.99
SEAFOOD • GRILL
TROPHY FISH
2060 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
|MAHI
|$23.50
Fresh caught gulf grouper 6oz, pick how you would like it prepared and the type of meal.
Sammy- LTO, side of rice and beans
Tacos- Mango/Pineapple Salsa, purple cabbage
Salad- Kale, tomatos, onions, carrots
Plate- Fish, side of beans and rice
Grouper has a mild yet distinct flavor, somewhere between Bass and Halibut. The taste of most Grouper is similar, with slight differences in flavor and texture, depending on size, species and location of harvest. Red Grouper is sweeter and milder than Black Grouper.