Mahi mahi in Saint Petersburg

Fresh caught gulf grouper 6oz, pick how you would like it prepared and the type of meal.

Sammy- LTO, side of rice and beans

Tacos- Mango/Pineapple Salsa, purple cabbage

Salad- Kale, tomatos, onions, carrots

Plate- Fish, side of beans and rice

Grouper has a mild yet distinct flavor, somewhere between Bass and Halibut. The taste of most Grouper is similar, with slight differences in flavor and texture, depending on size, species and location of harvest. Red Grouper is sweeter and milder than Black Grouper.

