Chicken salad in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

the bier boutique image

 

the bier boutique

465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLACKENED CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD$14.00
Blackened chicken breast, red pepper, charred corn, red onion, bacon croutons & gruyere cheese tossed with mixed greens and served with a side of honey peppercorn vinaigrette
More about the bier boutique
Stillwaters Tavern image

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD*$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken, mixed greens, sorghum pecans, blue cheese, apples and celery, green goddess
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Taco Salad$8.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
Mojo Chicken Taco Salad$8.25
Our sliced mojo chicken served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
More about Red Mesa
Item pic

 

Sip & Scoop

13015 Village Blvd Suite C, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread!
More about Sip & Scoop
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$15.50
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Whiskey Wings image

 

Whiskey Wings Roosevelt

10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOUSE CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh mixed salad greens, diced tomatos, diced red onion, mixed cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing served with garlic toast.
More about Whiskey Wings Roosevelt
Three Birds Tavern image

 

Three Birds Tavern

1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
More about Three Birds Tavern
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD image

 

Whiskey Wings Tyrone

7022 22nd ave North, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.99
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
More about Whiskey Wings Tyrone

