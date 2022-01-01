Chicken salad in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about the bier boutique
the bier boutique
465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg
|BLACKENED CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
|$14.00
Blackened chicken breast, red pepper, charred corn, red onion, bacon croutons & gruyere cheese tossed with mixed greens and served with a side of honey peppercorn vinaigrette
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|FRIED CHICKEN SALAD*
|$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken, mixed greens, sorghum pecans, blue cheese, apples and celery, green goddess
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Chipotle Chicken Taco Salad
|$8.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
|Mojo Chicken Taco Salad
|$8.25
Our sliced mojo chicken served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
More about Sip & Scoop
Sip & Scoop
13015 Village Blvd Suite C, Madeira Beach
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
Chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread!
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.50
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
More about Whiskey Wings Roosevelt
Whiskey Wings Roosevelt
10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg
|HOUSE CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh mixed salad greens, diced tomatos, diced red onion, mixed cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing served with garlic toast.
More about Three Birds Tavern
Three Birds Tavern
1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00