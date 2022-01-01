Clams in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve clams
Shells Seafood Restaurant
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|STEAMED CLAMS
|$12.99
A dozen fresh clams steamed in garlic, white wine and spices. Served in the shell.
|CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
|$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
|CLAM CHOWDER CUP
|$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|New England Clam Chowder
|$0.00
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|FRIED CLAM DINNER
|$22.95
A Florida beach tradition! Flash fried clam strips, a basket full. Served with horseradish topped the cocktail sauce and french fries.
All fried entrees come with coleslaw and flatbread.
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
|FRIED CLAMS APPETIZER
|$9.95
A Florida beach tradition! Share a basket of flash-fried clam strips with your table. We win over the calamari fans!!
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
CD Roma Italian Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Linguine & Clams
|$18.00
Chopped baby clams served in a garlic wine sauce or marinara with Linguine pasta. Served with soup or house salad.
4th Street Shrimp Store
1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg
|Fried Clams Dinner
|$14.00
Golden Clam Strips Fried to perfection served with a side of your choice.
|Quart of Clam Chowder
|$13.00
|Fried Clams and Shrimp (7)
|$13.00
Fried to perfection served with your choice of side.
Portofino Italian Ristorante
5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
|LINGUINE & CLAMS
|$23.00
Fresh clams sauteed in olive oil, lemon, garlic & white wine. Served over Linguine.
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub - 923 72nd ST N
923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Clam Basket
|$15.99