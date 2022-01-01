Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
STEAMED CLAMS$12.99
A dozen fresh clams steamed in garlic, white wine and spices. Served in the shell.
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$0.00
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CLAM DINNER$22.95
A Florida beach tradition! Flash fried clam strips, a basket full. Served with horseradish topped the cocktail sauce and french fries.
All fried entrees come with coleslaw and flatbread.
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
FRIED CLAMS APPETIZER$9.95
A Florida beach tradition! Share a basket of flash-fried clam strips with your table. We win over the calamari fans!!
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
CD Roma Restaurant image

 

CD Roma Italian Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguine & Clams$18.00
Chopped baby clams served in a garlic wine sauce or marinara with Linguine pasta. Served with soup or house salad.
Item pic

 

4th Street Shrimp Store

1006 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Clams Dinner$14.00
Golden Clam Strips Fried to perfection served with a side of your choice.
Quart of Clam Chowder$13.00
Fried Clams and Shrimp (7)$13.00
Fried to perfection served with your choice of side.
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
LINGUINE & CLAMS$23.00
Fresh clams sauteed in olive oil, lemon, garlic & white wine. Served over Linguine.
Pesky Pelican Brew Pub image

 

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub - 923 72nd ST N

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Basket$15.99
Stillwaters Tavern image

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER*$4.99
w/ housemade saltines
