Enchiladas in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve enchiladas
Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$13.00
ROASTED CHICKEN, TOMATO, GRILLED POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS, SALSA VERDE, JACK CHEESE, CILANTRO ONION AND CREMA. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE
|PORK ENCHILADAS
|$13.00
SHREDDED ROAST PORK, TOMATO HABANERO SAUCE, JACK CHEESE, CILANTRO ONION AND CREMA. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP
|$4.49
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Cheese Enchilada (Online)
|$13.50
Monterey Jack and Chihuahua cheese toped with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice
|Grilled Vegetables Enchiladas (Online)
|$13.50
Zucchini, corn, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with ancho tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice
|Ground Beef Enchiladas
|$16.00
Black bean puree, sauteed carrots and potatoes, shredded lettuce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, Chile Morita sauce and crema
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete
5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg
|Verde Enchilada
|$3.75
|Beef Enchilada
|$3.49
|40. Spinach Enchiladas
|$12.99
Three corn tortillas filled with spinach and topped with sour cream sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with tomatoes and green onions.