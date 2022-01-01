Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve enchiladas

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$13.00
ROASTED CHICKEN, TOMATO, GRILLED POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS, SALSA VERDE, JACK CHEESE, CILANTRO ONION AND CREMA. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE
PORK ENCHILADAS$13.00
SHREDDED ROAST PORK, TOMATO HABANERO SAUCE, JACK CHEESE, CILANTRO ONION AND CREMA. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE
More about Red Mesa
Main pic

 

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP$4.49
More about Burrito Social
Item pic

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Enchilada (Online)$13.50
Monterey Jack and Chihuahua cheese toped with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice
Grilled Vegetables Enchiladas (Online)$13.50
Zucchini, corn, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with ancho tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice
Ground Beef Enchiladas$16.00
Black bean puree, sauteed carrots and potatoes, shredded lettuce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, Chile Morita sauce and crema
More about Red Mesa
Item pic

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Verde Enchilada$3.75
Beef Enchilada$3.49
40. Spinach Enchiladas$12.99
Three corn tortillas filled with spinach and topped with sour cream sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with tomatoes and green onions.
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

