Chicken enchiladas in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$13.00
ROASTED CHICKEN, TOMATO, GRILLED POBLANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS, SALSA VERDE, JACK CHEESE, CILANTRO ONION AND CREMA. SERVED WITH CANTINA RICE
More about Burrito Social
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP
|$4.49
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Kids Chicken Enchilada
|$6.00
Served with black beans & rice
|Add On Chicken Enchilada
|$4.00
Topped with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema
|Chicken Enchiladas (Online)
|$13.50
Topped with salsa roja, chile verde sauce, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Seved with black beans and cilantro rice