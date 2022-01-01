Shrimp tacos in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|SHRIMP TACO
|$5.25
GRILLED SHRIMP, MEXICAN SLAW, PICO DE GALLO AND HABANERO AIOLI
More about The Getaway
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Getaway
13090 Gandy Blvd, St. Petersburg
|GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS
|$19.00
Cilantro slaw, pico, cilantro crema. Try it topped with cheddar cheese and fresh avocado!
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.00
Our seasoned grilled shrimp tossed with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, and chipotle mayo served on our house-made flour tortillas! (2 per order)
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$17.00
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Shrimp Tacos (Online)
|$12.00
Grilled shrimp, cabbage slaw and chipotle aioli on flour tortillas