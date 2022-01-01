Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TACO$5.25
GRILLED SHRIMP, MEXICAN SLAW, PICO DE GALLO AND HABANERO AIOLI
More about Red Mesa
The Getaway image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Getaway

13090 Gandy Blvd, St. Petersburg

Avg 3.8 (2798 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS$19.00
Cilantro slaw, pico, cilantro crema. Try it topped with cheddar cheese and fresh avocado!
More about The Getaway
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$9.00
Our seasoned grilled shrimp tossed with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, and chipotle mayo served on our house-made flour tortillas! (2 per order)
More about Red Mesa
Item pic

 

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TACOS$17.00
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Item pic

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos (Online)$12.00
Grilled shrimp, cabbage slaw and chipotle aioli on flour tortillas
More about Red Mesa
Item pic

 

Coastal Taco

14601a Gulf Blvd, Maderia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Weekly TACO Feature - FireCracker Shrimp Taco$4.00
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos - Chili Toreado, Corn, Colby Jack Cheese, Creole Aiole and our special house made Pico de Gallo.
More about Coastal Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Enchiladas

Coleslaw

Pies

Pork Belly

Taquitos

Chili

Cheese Enchiladas

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston