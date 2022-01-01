Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Chocolate Cake
Salem restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Antique Table Salem
26 Congress Street, Salem
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$9.00
More about Antique Table Salem
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
Avg 4
(2399 reviews)
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
$9.00
Chocolate sauce, whipped cream, vanilla bean crème anglaise and pistachios
More about Finz
