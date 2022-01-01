Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Antique Table Salem image

 

Antique Table Salem

26 Congress Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
More about Antique Table Salem
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
Chocolate sauce, whipped cream, vanilla bean crème anglaise and pistachios
More about Finz

