Fish tacos in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve fish tacos

Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
FISH OF THE DAY TACOS (3)$18.00
Chipotle grilled market fish, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chili garlic aioli, cotija cheese served on soft corn tortillas.
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
COCONUT FISH TACOS$18.00
Fried coconut cod, cilantro lime cabbage slaw, flour tortillas, fermented ginger/pineapple/ habanero hot sauce and cotija cheese
More about Finz
Mercy Tavern image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Mercy Tavern

148 Derby St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Mercy Tavern

