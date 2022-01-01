Fish tacos in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|FISH OF THE DAY TACOS (3)
|$18.00
Chipotle grilled market fish, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chili garlic aioli, cotija cheese served on soft corn tortillas.
More about Finz
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|COCONUT FISH TACOS
|$18.00
Fried coconut cod, cilantro lime cabbage slaw, flour tortillas, fermented ginger/pineapple/ habanero hot sauce and cotija cheese