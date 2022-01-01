Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
White pizza in
Salem
/
Salem
/
White Pizza
Salem restaurants that serve white pizza
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
94 Wharf St, Salem
Avg 4.3
(1322 reviews)
WHITE CLAM PIZZA
$18.00
Local clams, EVOO, garlic, fresh herbs, lemon & arugula
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
Vesuvius
2 Paridise Road, Salem
No reviews yet
LG White Pizza
$14.50
SM White Pizza
$10.50
More about Vesuvius
