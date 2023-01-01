Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Salinas

Salinas restaurants
Salinas restaurants that serve tortas

T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ image

 

T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

1 Harris Road, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta Miami$12.99
Three eggs scrambled with bacon and onion topped with cheddar cheese and avocado on a toasted Hawaiian baguette
Ham Torta$12.99
Grilled ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack, aioli and avocado on a bolillo
French Dip Torta$17.99
Thinly sliced prime rib, grilled onions, and jack cheese on a bolillo with Au jus
More about T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Alvarado on Main

301 Main St., Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Torta$19.00
More about Alvarado on Main

