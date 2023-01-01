Tortas in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve tortas
More about T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
1 Harris Road, Salinas
|Torta Miami
|$12.99
Three eggs scrambled with bacon and onion topped with cheddar cheese and avocado on a toasted Hawaiian baguette
|Ham Torta
|$12.99
Grilled ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack, aioli and avocado on a bolillo
|French Dip Torta
|$17.99
Thinly sliced prime rib, grilled onions, and jack cheese on a bolillo with Au jus