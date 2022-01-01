Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants
Salisbury restaurants that serve burritos

ACAI BOWL

Groundswell Surf Cafe

25 BROADWAY, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (250 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Breakfast Burrito$10.00
X2 organic cage-free eggs, tomato, spinach, arugula, pesto, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$10.00
X2 organic cage-free eggs, crispy bacon, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Ham It Up Breakfast Burrito$10.00
X2 organic cage-free eggs, maple smoked ham, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
SANDWICHES

Nancy's Marshview Cafe

155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury

Avg 4.2 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Eggs and Cheddar Cheese in a Wrap topped with Mild Salsa and served with Homefries.
