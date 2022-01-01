Burritos in Salisbury
Salisbury restaurants that serve burritos
Groundswell Surf Cafe
25 BROADWAY, Salisbury
|Garden Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
X2 organic cage-free eggs, tomato, spinach, arugula, pesto, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
X2 organic cage-free eggs, crispy bacon, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
|Ham It Up Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
X2 organic cage-free eggs, maple smoked ham, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.