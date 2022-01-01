Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Salisbury
/
Salisbury
/
Waffles
Salisbury restaurants that serve waffles
ICE CREAM
Hodgies Too of Salisbury
136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury
Avg 4.7
(508 reviews)
Extra Waffle Cone
$1.00
More about Hodgies Too of Salisbury
SANDWICHES
Nancy's Marshview Cafe
155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury
Avg 4.2
(73 reviews)
Homemade Waffle
$7.99
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Parmesan
Short Ribs
Cake
Crab Cakes
Mac And Cheese
French Fries
Chicken Piccata
More near Salisbury to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Newburyport
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(330 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston