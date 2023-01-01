Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants that serve fajitas

SEAFOOD

El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD

16505 BLANCO RD, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.5 (2382 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas$18.00
Sizzling fajitas, choose your protein.
More about El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
7" Fajita Chicken$8.50
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
11" Fajita Chicken$11.50
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road

