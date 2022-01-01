Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
Toast

San Carlos restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (7072 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$7.00
House baked bread, spiced apples & warmed Ghiradelli caramel sauce served with vanilla bean gelato
More about Blue Line Pizza
Family Style Bread Pudding image

 

Town Butcher

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Style Bread Pudding$19.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce. Reheat instructions included, serves 4-6.
More about Town Butcher
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Refuge

963 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.1 (2476 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.50
Superlative and copied by many! With bourbon caramel sauce, and whipped cream
More about The Refuge
Warm Bread Pudding image

 

Town San Carlos

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Warm Bread Pudding$11.95
Maple brandy sauce & creme anglaise
More about Town San Carlos

