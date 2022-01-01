Club sandwiches in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve club sandwiches
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Blooms Irish Pub
2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
Club Sandwich
$13.50
Raya's Paradise OC - San Clemente
101 Avenida Calafia, San Clemente
Associates Paradise Turkey Club Sandwich
$5.00
Freshly sliced turkey breast, butter lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise , grilled sourdough bread. Served with choice of French Fries, Onion Rings or Green Salad.
Paradise Turkey Club Sandwich
$0.00
Freshly sliced turkey breast, butter lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise , grilled sourdough bread. Served with choice of French Fries, Onion Rings or Green Salad.
Orientation Turkey Club Sandwich
$0.00