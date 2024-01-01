Pork belly in North Park
North Park restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Underbelly - North Park
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES
Underbelly - North Park
3000 Upas St., San Diego
|Side Of Chashu Pork Belly
|$5.00
Namesake 4 lyf.
|Pork Belly Bao
|$8.00
Chashu Pork Belly, cucumbers, hoisin, pickled mustard seeds, scallions, and cilantro served on steamed buns.
More about Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Pork Belly Bánh Mì
|$22.00
housemade vietnamese-style baguette, heritage breed pork belly, seared and braised in soy + sesame + garlic + ginger + orange and house 'triracha' (and more), with house pickled carrots and daikon, fresh jalapenos and cucumbers, cilantro, house lemongrass + makrut lime aioli... and the option to make it vegetarian, sub braised organic tofu