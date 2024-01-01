Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in North Park

North Park restaurants
North Park restaurants that serve pork belly

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly - North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Of Chashu Pork Belly$5.00
Namesake 4 lyf.
Pork Belly Bao$8.00
Chashu Pork Belly, cucumbers, hoisin, pickled mustard seeds, scallions, and cilantro served on steamed buns.
More about Underbelly - North Park
PIZZA

Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Bánh Mì$22.00
housemade vietnamese-style baguette, heritage breed pork belly, seared and braised in soy + sesame + garlic + ginger + orange and house 'triracha' (and more), with house pickled carrots and daikon, fresh jalapenos and cucumbers, cilantro, house lemongrass + makrut lime aioli... and the option to make it vegetarian, sub braised organic tofu
More about Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego

