Mission Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Mission
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Salsiccia
|$22.00
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$21.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
|Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo
|$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Barzotto
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Barzotto
1270 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Piccata
Lilliput Capers, Parsley, Lemon
|Strozzapretti
|$16.00
Kale & Pistachio Pesto, Pecorinio
|Spaghetti
|$14.00
Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
More about Flour+Water Holiday Menu
Flour+Water Holiday Menu
2401 Harrison Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|limonata
|$2.50
Italian sparkling lemon soda
|San Giovanni Gropello Rose '18
|$14.00
Look no further for a crowd pleasing rose from this refreshing sipper from Lake Garda. Ripe peach, watermelon, crushed rocks and spun sugar. Dry and racy with a touch of texture.
|Valentine's Day Pairing Flight
|$69.00
Beverage flight including:
San Valentino Cocktail - amontillado sherry, quinquina, vermouth // il Monticello, Vermentino, 'Groppolo', Colli di Luni, Liguria '19 // Barone di Villagrande, Nerello Mascalese Rose, Etna, Sicilia '19 // Donne Fittipaldi, Cabernet Blend, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy '17
More about Flour + Water - San Francisco
Flour + Water - San Francisco
2401 harrison street, san francisco
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Dinner for 1
|$49.00
Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · roasted asparagus with italian white bean puree, toasted pistachio, pickled green almond & cured egg yolk · saffron creste di gallo with hedgehog mushroom ragu, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta, & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seed · (ingredients subject to change)
|Strozzapreti Verde
|$23.00
veal sausage ragu, parmigiano reggiano
(contains pork)
|Dinner for 1
|$49.00
kanpachi crudo with avocado, blood orange, shaved fennel & tarragon oil - Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · saffron creste di gallo with veal bolognese, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seeds · (ingredients subject to change)