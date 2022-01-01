Mission Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Mission

Pizzeria Delfina image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

3611 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salsiccia$22.00
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
Spaghetti Pomodoro$21.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Barzotto image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Barzotto

1270 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Piccata
Lilliput Capers, Parsley, Lemon
Strozzapretti$16.00
Kale & Pistachio Pesto, Pecorinio
Spaghetti$14.00
Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
More about Barzotto
Flour+Water Holiday Menu image

 

Flour+Water Holiday Menu

2401 Harrison Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
limonata$2.50
Italian sparkling lemon soda
San Giovanni Gropello Rose '18$14.00
Look no further for a crowd pleasing rose from this refreshing sipper from Lake Garda. Ripe peach, watermelon, crushed rocks and spun sugar. Dry and racy with a touch of texture.
Valentine's Day Pairing Flight$69.00
Beverage flight including:
San Valentino Cocktail - amontillado sherry, quinquina, vermouth // il Monticello, Vermentino, 'Groppolo', Colli di Luni, Liguria '19 // Barone di Villagrande, Nerello Mascalese Rose, Etna, Sicilia '19 // Donne Fittipaldi, Cabernet Blend, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy '17
More about Flour+Water Holiday Menu
Flour + Water - San Francisco image

 

Flour + Water - San Francisco

2401 harrison street, san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Dinner for 1$49.00
Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · roasted asparagus with italian white bean puree, toasted pistachio, pickled green almond & cured egg yolk · saffron creste di gallo with hedgehog mushroom ragu, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta, & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seed · (ingredients subject to change)
Strozzapreti Verde$23.00
veal sausage ragu, parmigiano reggiano
(contains pork)
Dinner for 1$49.00
kanpachi crudo with avocado, blood orange, shaved fennel & tarragon oil - Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · saffron creste di gallo with veal bolognese, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seeds · (ingredients subject to change)
More about Flour + Water - San Francisco

