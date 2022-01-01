Burritos in Mission

Go
Mission restaurants
Toast

Mission restaurants that serve burritos

Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Burrito$12.00
mexican red rice, refried beans, salsa fresca, pickled red onions. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Fried Avocado Burrito$13.00
Fried avocado, caramelized onions and peppers, Oaxaca cheese, Chipotle-Ranch yogurt dressing, rice, beans. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
More about Loló Restaurant
Breakfast Burrito image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
Vegg. Burrito$10.95
Scrambled eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
Vegan Burrito$9.95
Chickpea tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Burrito$9.00
Homemade chorizo, onions, bell peppers, potato and monterrey jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Bacon Mushroom Egg Burrito with ranchero sauce$9.00
Sauteed bacon and mushrooms, with scrambled eggs, green onions, cheddar cheese a drizzled ranchero sauce
More about Cafe La Taza

Browse other tasty dishes in Mission

Quesadillas

Lomo

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti

French Fries

Crispy Chicken

Hummus

Enchiladas

Map

More near Mission to explore

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Duboce Triangle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bernal Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston