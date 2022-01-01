Burritos in Mission
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$12.00
mexican red rice, refried beans, salsa fresca, pickled red onions. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|Fried Avocado Burrito
|$13.00
Fried avocado, caramelized onions and peppers, Oaxaca cheese, Chipotle-Ranch yogurt dressing, rice, beans. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
|Vegg. Burrito
|$10.95
Scrambled eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
|Vegan Burrito
|$9.95
Chickpea tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit

Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Chorizo Burrito
|$9.00
Homemade chorizo, onions, bell peppers, potato and monterrey jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Bacon Mushroom Egg Burrito with ranchero sauce
|$9.00
Sauteed bacon and mushrooms, with scrambled eggs, green onions, cheddar cheese a drizzled ranchero sauce