Flautas in
Downtown
/
San Jose
/
Downtown
/
Flautas
Downtown restaurants that serve flautas
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
Avg 4
(2461 reviews)
Flautas
$14.00
Chicken or potato corn tortillas, broccoli-mango slaw side, guacamole, roasted poblano cream. Served with rice & beans.
More about Mezcal San Jose
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Brisket
Chips And Salsa
Clam Chowder
French Fries
Salmon
Quesadillas
Seafood Gumbo
Mac And Cheese
More near Downtown to explore
West San Jose
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Willow Glen
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North San Jose
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
East San Jose
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Evergreen
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(21 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston