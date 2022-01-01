Spaghetti in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about The Refuge
The Refuge
66 31st Ave., San Mateo
|Spaghetti Beef Bolognese
|$15.00
Braised beef pasta dish from Northern Italy, serve with garlic bread and garnished with parmesan cheese.
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|FAMILY SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$38.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce. With garlic bread, and your choice of house or caesar salad.
|SPAGHETTI AND CLAMS
|$20.95
Fresh Manila clams, chopped clams, creamy white wine-garlic sauce, lemon
|K - SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL
|$7.95
More about Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo
223 E. 4th Ave, San Mateo
|D'oro primitiva spaghetti
|$28.00
asparagus, parmigiano reggiano, bufalo mozzarella fonduta, bottarga