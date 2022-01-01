Miso soup in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve miso soup

Miso Soup image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.00
More about Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
Miso Soup image

 

Shiki Sushi Park Place

1040 Park Place, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.00
More about Shiki Sushi Park Place

Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo

Nachos

Margherita Pizza

Tikka Masala

Dum Biryani

Biryani

Chicken Tenders

Edamame

Curry

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

No reviews yet

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston