Miso soup in
San Mateo
/
San Mateo
/
Miso Soup
San Mateo restaurants that serve miso soup
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(2454 reviews)
Miso Soup
$3.00
More about Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
Shiki Sushi Park Place
1040 Park Place, San Mateo
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$3.00
More about Shiki Sushi Park Place
