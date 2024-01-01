Tacos in San Pedro
San Pedro restaurants that serve tacos
More about Marie Callender’s - 035 - San Pedro
Marie Callender’s - 035 - San Pedro
1030 N. Western Ave., San Pedro
|Veggie Tacos
|$11.99
More about Taco El Goloso- San Pedro - 247 North Gaffey Street
Taco El Goloso- San Pedro - 247 North Gaffey Street
247 North Gaffey Street, San Pedro
|Tacos Dorados De Birria
|$0.00
Crispy tacos with our famous birria, melted cheese, onion and cilantro. Our most famous menu item.
|Tacos Dorados De Papa
|$0.00
Deep fried tacos with potato inside. Lettuce, cheese, and sour cream on the side.
|Street Tacos
|$2.59
Tacos with your choice of meat, onion and cilantro.