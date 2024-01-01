Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in San Pedro

Go
San Pedro restaurants
Toast

San Pedro restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender’s - 035 - San Pedro

1030 N. Western Ave., San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Tacos$11.99
More about Marie Callender’s - 035 - San Pedro
Item pic

 

Taco El Goloso- San Pedro - 247 North Gaffey Street

247 North Gaffey Street, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Dorados De Birria$0.00
Crispy tacos with our famous birria, melted cheese, onion and cilantro. Our most famous menu item.
Tacos Dorados De Papa$0.00
Deep fried tacos with potato inside. Lettuce, cheese, and sour cream on the side.
Street Tacos$2.59
Tacos with your choice of meat, onion and cilantro.
More about Taco El Goloso- San Pedro - 247 North Gaffey Street
Lighthouse Cafe image

 

Lighthouse Cafe SP

508 West 39th Street, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Taco Salad$14.99
lettuce, black beans, jack and cheddar cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. served with your choice of fajita style chicken or vegetarian. Sub carne asada $2.99
More about Lighthouse Cafe SP

Browse other tasty dishes in San Pedro

Quesadillas

Bean Burritos

Rigatoni

Tortas

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Pedro to explore

San Pedro

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near San Pedro to explore

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston