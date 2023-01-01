Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken teriyaki in
Santa Cruz
/
Santa Cruz
/
Chicken Teriyaki
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
Cruz Kitchen & Taps - 145 Laurel Street
145 Laurel Street, Santa Cruz
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
$22.00
More about Cruz Kitchen & Taps - 145 Laurel Street
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
$16.50
More about East Side Eatery
