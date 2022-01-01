Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Santa Cruz

Go
Santa Cruz restaurants
Toast

Santa Cruz restaurants that serve octopus

Consumer pic

 

Tramonti Santa Cruz

528 Seabright Ave, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
OCTOPUS STEW$22.00
More about Tramonti Santa Cruz
Item pic

 

Humble Sea Brewing - Santa Cruz

820 Swift St., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
(4pk) Octopus Orchestra$0.00
More about Humble Sea Brewing - Santa Cruz

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Cruz

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Baklava

Garlic Bread

Short Ribs

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Santa Cruz to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (629 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston