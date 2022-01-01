Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Santa Cruz

Go
Santa Cruz restaurants
Toast

Santa Cruz restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Point Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Point Kitchen & Bar

3326 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
More about The Point Kitchen & Bar
COPAL image

 

COPAL

1203 Mission St Suite, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid Quesadilla (v)$8.00
flour quesadilla, rice and beans.
served with fruit, agua fresca and a treat.
Kid Quesadilla (v)$8.00
flour quesadilla, rice and beans.
served with fruit, agua fresca and a treat.
Quesadilla del Mercado$14.00
2 Market-style quesadillas with Oaxacan quesillo, mushrooms, epazote, rajas, and nopales in our housemaid tortillas, Served with refried beans and guajillo salsa. Veg/GF
More about COPAL

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Cruz

Chilaquiles

Bread Pudding

Cappuccino

Chips And Salsa

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Prawns

Cornbread

Map

More near Santa Cruz to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston