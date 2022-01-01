Quesadillas in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Point Kitchen & Bar
3326 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
COPAL
1203 Mission St Suite, Santa Cruz
|Kid Quesadilla (v)
|$8.00
flour quesadilla, rice and beans.
served with fruit, agua fresca and a treat.
|Quesadilla del Mercado
|$14.00
2 Market-style quesadillas with Oaxacan quesillo, mushrooms, epazote, rajas, and nopales in our housemaid tortillas, Served with refried beans and guajillo salsa. Veg/GF