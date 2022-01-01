Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp fajitas in
Santa Monica
/
Santa Monica
/
Shrimp Fajitas
Santa Monica restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
TACOS
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica
Avg 4.3
(5860 reviews)
Shrimp Fajita
$28.00
Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole
More about Blue Plate Taco
Casa Martin - Ocean Ave
1654 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
Avg 4.2
(1978 reviews)
SHRIMP FAJITAS
$30.00
More about Casa Martin - Ocean Ave
