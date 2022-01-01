Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Item pic

TACOS

Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajita$28.00
Sautéed peppers, onions & poblanos, served with salsa & guacamole
More about Blue Plate Taco
Casa Martin image

 

Casa Martin - Ocean Ave

1654 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (1978 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP FAJITAS$30.00
More about Casa Martin - Ocean Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Calamari

Steak Frites

Green Beans

Pancakes

Shrimp Tacos

Ravioli

Carne Asada

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (879 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston