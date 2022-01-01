Sweet potato fries in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
111 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pono Burger
829 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Fresh Cut Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.25
Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with bacon chipotle aioli
