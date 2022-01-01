Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Sweet Potato Fries image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

111 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (3712 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
The Real Deal
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pono Burger

829 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (2545 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Cut Sweet Potato Fries$5.25
Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with bacon chipotle aioli
Fresh Cut Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with bacon chipotle aioli
Fresh Cut Sweet Potato Fries$5.25
Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with bacon chipotle aioli
More about Pono Burger

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Cannolis

Tostadas

Chicken Soup

Carrot Cake

Hummus

Tonkatsu

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston