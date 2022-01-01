Turkey clubs in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Bruxie
1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica
|ROASTED TURKEY CLUB
|$12.49
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Romaine, Pesto Aioli
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Vito's Pizza
2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.95
Provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Catering Turkey Pesto Sandwich Platter
|$61.00
Roasted Turkey Breast with Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes And Handmade Pesto Spread (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
|Turkey, Apple & Arugula Sandwich
|$16.75
Roasted Turkey Breast, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Apple Slices & Balsamic Drizzle
|Turkey & Avocado Sandwich
|$18.75
Roasted Turkey Breast with Avocado, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan and Basil Herb Aioli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Roasted Turkey & Apple Sandwich
|$18.00
housemade focaccia, havarti cheese, dijon, apple-raisin mostarda, herbed aioli, mixed greens
