Turkey clubs in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Bruxie

1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (2042 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ROASTED TURKEY CLUB$12.49
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Romaine, Pesto Aioli
More about Bruxie
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Vito's Pizza

2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (3768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$11.95
Provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
More about Vito's Pizza
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Catering Turkey Pesto Sandwich Platter$61.00
Roasted Turkey Breast with Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes And Handmade Pesto Spread (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
Turkey, Apple & Arugula Sandwich$16.75
Roasted Turkey Breast, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Apple Slices & Balsamic Drizzle
Turkey & Avocado Sandwich$18.75
Roasted Turkey Breast with Avocado, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan and Basil Herb Aioli
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Turkey & Apple Sandwich$18.00
housemade focaccia, havarti cheese, dijon, apple-raisin mostarda, herbed aioli, mixed greens
Turkey & Apple Sandwich$18.00
havarti cheese, apple slices, herb aioli, dijon, apple- golden raisin mostarda, housemade focaccia
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

