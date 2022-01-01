Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Victory House image

GRILL

Victory House

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
kids cheeseburger w/ fries$7.00
More about Victory House
Union Hotel Restaurant image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Union Hotel Restaurant

280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Angus Beef Cheeseburger$14.00
1/2 lb. Angus beef hamburger. Add your choice of Cheddar, Monterrey Jack or Bleu cheese. All burgers and sandwiches come with fries.
More about Union Hotel Restaurant
Third Street Aleworks image

 

Third Street Aleworks

610 3rd St, Santa Rosa

Avg 3.9 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger$9.95
3rd Street Cheeseburger$15.95
Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of cheese. Served on a spent grain bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$16.95
Classic burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Served on a spent grain bun.
More about Third Street Aleworks
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL

Belly Left Coast

523 4th st, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$17.50
bacon, caramelized onions, american cheese, jalapeño mayo, lettuce & tomato. served with chips or house side salad. Add Avocado $2 Add Egg $2
More about Belly Left Coast

