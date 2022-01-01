Cheeseburgers in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
GRILL
Victory House
3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa
|kids cheeseburger w/ fries
|$7.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Union Hotel Restaurant
280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa
|Angus Beef Cheeseburger
|$14.00
1/2 lb. Angus beef hamburger. Add your choice of Cheddar, Monterrey Jack or Bleu cheese. All burgers and sandwiches come with fries.
Third Street Aleworks
610 3rd St, Santa Rosa
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.95
|3rd Street Cheeseburger
|$15.95
Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of cheese. Served on a spent grain bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Classic burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Served on a spent grain bun.