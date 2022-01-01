Sarasota breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Sarasota
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
|Pancake Platter
|$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
|Side of Bacon
|$5.75
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
|Whole Hog Burrito
|$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
The Lily Cafe
4832 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|12. Smashed Avocado Gluten Free Toast
|$16.00