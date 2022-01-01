Lox in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve lox
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE
|Bagel and Lox
|$15.00
2 eggs any style / capers / red onions / tomatoes / cream cheese /choice of: plain, wheat, or everything bagel
More about Schmooze
Schmooze
4222 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
|Bagel with Lox
|$15.95
Bagel of Choice, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Capers
More about Chompie's - Scottsdale
Chompie's - Scottsdale
9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Nova Lox Plate
|$19.99
Traditionally smoked Norwegian salmon with the perfect balance of flavors. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.