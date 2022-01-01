Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve lox

Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bagel and Lox$15.00
2 eggs any style / capers / red onions / tomatoes / cream cheese /choice of: plain, wheat, or everything bagel
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Item pic

 

Schmooze

4222 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bagel with Lox$15.95
Bagel of Choice, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Capers
More about Schmooze
Chompie's - Scottsdale image

 

Chompie's - Scottsdale

9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nova Lox Plate$19.99
Traditionally smoked Norwegian salmon with the perfect balance of flavors. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.
More about Chompie's - Scottsdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Mushroom Burgers

Chicken Tikka

Curry Chicken

Cucumber Salad

Dumplings

Carne Asada

Chicken Fried Steaks

Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston