Pies in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve pies

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale

3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
Cottage Pie$13.00
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
il Capo Pizzeria image

 

il Capo Pizzeria

7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Ribs$10.00
Tender St. Louis style pork ribs with bbq sauce & a balsamic reduction drizzle
BYO Pizza Half/Half
Choice of 3 half and half toppings, tomato sauce & mozzarella
NY Cheese Pie
San marzano tomato sauce, shredded east coast mozzarella, parmesan & oregano
More about il Capo Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Garlic Bread

Burritos

Tuna Rolls

Crispy Chicken

Pineapple Fried Rice

Chicken Teriyaki

Green Beans

Samosa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston