Flautas in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Flautas
Scottsdale restaurants that serve flautas
Tap & Bowl
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Chicken Flautas
$11.50
chicken | tomato | sauteed onion | flour tortillas | sweet chile & avocado salsa
More about Tap & Bowl
Gecko Grill
7707 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Flautas
$8.49
Three rolled tacos topped with melted cheese.
More about Gecko Grill
