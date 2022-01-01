Veggie burritos in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve veggie burritos
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea
7337 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN
2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.50
SUSHI • POKE
Bei Express
2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.50
Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, seaweed salad, yamagobo, avocado wrapped in soy paper with eel sauce
d'Lite Healthy On The Go
11307 E Via Linda, Scottsdale
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.50
