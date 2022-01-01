Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea

7337 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$7.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN

2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$8.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - OLD TOWN
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$11.50
Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, seaweed salad, yamagobo, avocado wrapped in soy paper with eel sauce
More about Bei Express
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go

11307 E Via Linda, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$7.50
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Paninis

Chicken Tenders

Samosa

Flautas

Ham Steaks

Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston