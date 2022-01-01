Cannolis in Scottsdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$4.99
Cannoli stuffed with our homemade cream dipped in chocolate chips and crushed pistachios.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Item pic

 

Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cannoli+$2.00
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Item pic

PIZZA

IL Bosco Pizza

7120 E Becker Ln, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$5.00
More about IL Bosco Pizza
Item pic

 

Fellow Osteria

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Dipped Cannolis$6.00
More about Fellow Osteria
Item pic

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(T) Cannoli$6.00
Housemade shells with traditional vanilla or chocolate ricotta filling.
More about Maui Pasta
il Capo Pizzeria image

 

il Capo Pizzeria

7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cannoli 4 mini$6.00
Dipped one side with chocolate chips & the other side with pistachios. Your
Cannoli 2 large$6.00
More about il Capo Pizzeria

