Cannolis in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Cannoli
|$4.99
Cannoli stuffed with our homemade cream dipped in chocolate chips and crushed pistachios.
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Cannoli+
|$2.00
More about Fellow Osteria
Fellow Osteria
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale
|Chocolate Dipped Cannolis
|$6.00
More about Maui Pasta
PASTA
Maui Pasta
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale
|(T) Cannoli
|$6.00
Housemade shells with traditional vanilla or chocolate ricotta filling.