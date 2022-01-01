Egg sandwiches in Seal Beach
Javatinis Espresso - SB
148 Main St., Seal Beach
|-3 - Bacon Egg & Cheese- Breakfast Sandwich (until 2pm)
|$6.10
Fresh Cracked egg made to order with butter and seasoning with Bacon gently placed on an English muffin with your choice of Cheese.
|-1 - Egg & Cheese - Breakfast Sandwich (until 2pm)
|$5.25
Fresh Cracked egg made to order with butter and seasoning gently placed on an English muffin with your choice of Cheese.
|-2 - Ham Egg & Cheese- Breakfast Sandwich (until 2pm)
|$6.10
Fresh Cracked egg made to order with butter and seasoning with Fresh Ham gently placed on an English muffin with your choice of Cheese.