Pies in Denny Triangle

Denny Triangle restaurants
Toast

Denny Triangle restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Serious Take Out

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Serious Pie Pizza Spice Ranch$2.00
Pecan Pie For 2(ish!)$8.00
Raspberry Buttermilk Pie Slice$7.00
Item pic

 

Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders

2001 4th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nine Inch Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie$42.00
6" Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$27.00
chocolate pudding, peanut butter mousse, chocolate crunch, butter crust
9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie$55.00
9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie, coconut crust, shredded coconut cream filling, swirls of whipped cream, topped with toasted coconut and white chocolate.
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea Seattle

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie Parfait$12.50
House made Hojicha pudding, apple compote, cinnamon brown sugar syrup, whipped cream. Topped with baked pie crust, apple compote, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and cinnamon.
*Hojicha pudding contains gelatin
Contains: gelatin, dairy, eggs, gluten
Apple Pie Hojicha Parfait$15.50
Hojicha pudding, cinnamon custard, roasted cinnamon apple, caramel whipped cream, hojicha ice cream, vanilla soft serve top with slice almond, caramel syrup and pie crust.
***ALLERGEN: ALMOND***
