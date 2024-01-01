Pies in Denny Triangle
Denny Triangle restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Serious Take Out
5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle
|Side of Serious Pie Pizza Spice Ranch
|$2.00
|Pecan Pie For 2(ish!)
|$8.00
|Raspberry Buttermilk Pie Slice
|$7.00
Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders
2001 4th Avenue, Seattle
|Nine Inch Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$42.00
|6" Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
|$27.00
chocolate pudding, peanut butter mousse, chocolate crunch, butter crust
|9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie
|$55.00
9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie, coconut crust, shredded coconut cream filling, swirls of whipped cream, topped with toasted coconut and white chocolate.
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea Seattle
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Apple Pie Parfait
|$12.50
House made Hojicha pudding, apple compote, cinnamon brown sugar syrup, whipped cream. Topped with baked pie crust, apple compote, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and cinnamon.
*Hojicha pudding contains gelatin
Contains: gelatin, dairy, eggs, gluten
|Apple Pie Hojicha Parfait
|$15.50
Hojicha pudding, cinnamon custard, roasted cinnamon apple, caramel whipped cream, hojicha ice cream, vanilla soft serve top with slice almond, caramel syrup and pie crust.
***ALLERGEN: ALMOND***