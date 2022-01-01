Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brisket in
University District
/
Seattle
/
University District
/
Brisket
University District restaurants that serve brisket
SALADS
BB's Teriyaki Grill
4221 University Way NE, Seattle
Avg 4.4
(262 reviews)
Beef Brisket
$14.00
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
Avg 4
(2445 reviews)
Brisket Tacos (Spicy)
$16.00
smoked brisket, cheddar, cilantro, salsa molcajete
More about Agua Verde Cafe
