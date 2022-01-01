Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in University District

University District restaurants
University District restaurants that serve brisket

SALADS

BB's Teriyaki Grill

4221 University Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Brisket$14.00
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Tacos (Spicy)$16.00
smoked brisket, cheddar, cilantro, salsa molcajete
More about Agua Verde Cafe

