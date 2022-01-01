Fajita salad in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve fajita salad
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Chicken Fajita Caesar Salad
|$14.25
Marinated chicken breast, peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, house-made croutons, romaine lettuce, Conway's Creamy or Lo Cal Caesar dressing.
More about Severna Park Taphouse
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Severna Park Taphouse
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park
|Fajita Steak Salad
|$17.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, marinated steak, served in a tortilla bowl with tri-colored strips and cilantro lime ranch dressing