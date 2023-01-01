Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve scallops

Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

The Park Tavern

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster & Scallop Pot Pie$25.99
More about The Park Tavern
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD image

 

Sullivan's Cove

552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park

Avg 4.6 (600 reviews)
Takeout
SEARED SCALLOPS ENTREE$26.00
More about Sullivan's Cove

