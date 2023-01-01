Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Severna Park
/
Severna Park
/
Scallops
Severna Park restaurants that serve scallops
The Park Tavern
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Lobster & Scallop Pot Pie
$25.99
More about The Park Tavern
Sullivan's Cove
552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park
Avg 4.6
(600 reviews)
SEARED SCALLOPS ENTREE
$26.00
More about Sullivan's Cove
Browse other tasty dishes in Severna Park
French Fries
Belgian Waffles
Chicken Sandwiches
Spinach Salad
Waffles
Fajitas
Pepperoni Pizza
Po Boy
More near Severna Park to explore
Annapolis
Avg 4.3
(71 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Arnold
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Gambrills
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Odenton
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Millersville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Crofton
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(384 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(722 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(587 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(454 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(783 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(251 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(388 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston