Taco salad in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve taco salad

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.50
A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Taco Salad$12.50
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.
Taco Salad$12.50
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.
More about The Other Place

