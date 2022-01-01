Taco salad in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve taco salad
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Taco Salad
|$10.50
A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Gluten Free Taco Salad
|$12.50
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.