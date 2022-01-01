Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Short Hills

Go
Short Hills restaurants
Toast

Short Hills restaurants that serve cookies

TasteBuddy image

 

TasteBuddy

515a Millburn Avenue, Short Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sprinkle Cookie$3.00
Salted Caramel Brown Butter Choc. Chip Cookie$4.75
Vegan Choc Chip Cookie$3.25
More about TasteBuddy
Item pic

 

Dartcor

101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fat Snax - Lemony Lemon Cookie$3.25
Keto | Gluten Free
2 Net Carbs
Soft Baked Lemon Cookies
Fat Snax - Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Keto | Gluten Free
2 Net Carbs
Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
Assorted Fresh Baked Cookies$1.50
Flavors include: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chunk, Birthday Cake, Snickerdoodle, and White Chocolate Strawberry (please specify in notes)
More about Dartcor
Item pic

 

Dartcor

101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fat Snax - Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Keto | Gluten Free
2 Net Carbs
Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Assorted Fresh Baked Cookies$1.50
Flavors include: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chunk, Birthday Cake, Snickerdoodle, and White Chocolate Strawberry
Fat Snax - Lemony Lemon Cookie$3.25
Keto | Gluten Free
2 Net Carbs
Soft Baked Lemon Cookies
More about Dartcor
Restaurant banner

 

Michael's Cafe - Short Hills

1200 Morris Tpke, Short Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PAC Cookie
More about Michael's Cafe - Short Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Short Hills

French Fries

Muffins

Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Short Hills to explore

Summit

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston