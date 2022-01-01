Cookies in Short Hills
Short Hills restaurants that serve cookies
TasteBuddy
515a Millburn Avenue, Short Hills
|Sprinkle Cookie
|$3.00
|Salted Caramel Brown Butter Choc. Chip Cookie
|$4.75
|Vegan Choc Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Dartcor
101 John F Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills
|Fat Snax - Lemony Lemon Cookie
|$3.25
Keto | Gluten Free
2 Net Carbs
Soft Baked Lemon Cookies
|Fat Snax - Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Keto | Gluten Free
2 Net Carbs
Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
|Assorted Fresh Baked Cookies
|$1.50
Flavors include: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chunk, Birthday Cake, Snickerdoodle, and White Chocolate Strawberry (please specify in notes)
