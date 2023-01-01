Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon salad in
Skokie
/
Skokie
/
Salmon Salad
Skokie restaurants that serve salmon salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Ruby of Siam - Skokie - 9420 Skokie Blvd
9420 Skokie Blvd, Skokie
Avg 4.4
(1623 reviews)
#36 Salmon Salad
$17.99
Marinated grilled salmon filet with papaya salad
More about Ruby of Siam - Skokie - 9420 Skokie Blvd
Crunch.
8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie
No reviews yet
Salmon Salad
$9.95
More about Crunch.
Browse other tasty dishes in Skokie
Fried Rice
Hummus
Waffles
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Maki
Chicken Teriyaki
Sashimi
Teriyaki Salmon
More near Skokie to explore
Evanston
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1641 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(309 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(688 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(624 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston