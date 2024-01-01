Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Skokie restaurants that serve carrot cake

SANDWICHES

Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe

8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie$4.25
Preorder now. Available March 30-31 only. Two soft and fluffy carrot cake cookies, studded with shredded carrots, are sandwiched together with a generous layer of our signature cream cheese frosting.
Our shop will have a limited number of special croissants available for sale in our shop. Preorder is recommended.
More about Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
Dengeos

3301 Main St, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$4.99
More about Dengeos

