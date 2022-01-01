Smyrna bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Smyrna

The Pirate’s Boil image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pirate’s Boil

2451 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (2285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato$1.50
Lunch Chicken Wing Basket$12.00
1/2 LB Crawfish$8.00
More about The Pirate’s Boil
J.R. Crickets- South Cobb image

 

J.R. Crickets- South Cobb

4479 SOUTH COBB DRIVE STE. B, SMYRNA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Catfish Nuggets$9.99
1/2 lb catfish nuggets
Double Order (20 pc)$25.29
20pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Single Order (10 pc)$13.29
10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about J.R. Crickets- South Cobb
Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna image

 

Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna

4687 S Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
A comfort food classic, generous chunks of chicken and vegetables enrobed in a savory cream sauce, baked in flaky pie crust.
Fish and Chips 2 Piece$13.00
Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.
Pub Chicken$16.00
Fresh chicken breast seasoned and pan fried served with mashed potatoes, green beans and drizzled with a lemon caper beurre blanc.
More about Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna
Varners Restaurant & Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Varners Restaurant & Tavern

725 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings (OM)$12.95
6 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
10 Wings Split (OM)$18.45
6 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
10 Wings (OM)$17.95
12 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
More about Varners Restaurant & Tavern

