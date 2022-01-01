Smyrna bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Smyrna
More about The Pirate’s Boil
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pirate’s Boil
2451 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna
|Popular items
|Potato
|$1.50
|Lunch Chicken Wing Basket
|$12.00
|1/2 LB Crawfish
|$8.00
More about J.R. Crickets- South Cobb
J.R. Crickets- South Cobb
4479 SOUTH COBB DRIVE STE. B, SMYRNA
|Popular items
|Catfish Nuggets
|$9.99
1/2 lb catfish nuggets
|Double Order (20 pc)
|$25.29
20pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Single Order (10 pc)
|$13.29
10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna
Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna
4687 S Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
A comfort food classic, generous chunks of chicken and vegetables enrobed in a savory cream sauce, baked in flaky pie crust.
|Fish and Chips 2 Piece
|$13.00
Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.
|Pub Chicken
|$16.00
Fresh chicken breast seasoned and pan fried served with mashed potatoes, green beans and drizzled with a lemon caper beurre blanc.
More about Varners Restaurant & Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Varners Restaurant & Tavern
725 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna
|Popular items
|6 Wings (OM)
|$12.95
6 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
|10 Wings Split (OM)
|$18.45
6 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
|10 Wings (OM)
|$17.95
12 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.