Turkey burgers in Smyrna

US Cafe - Smyrna

4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna

#4 - 1/4lb Turkey Burger$9.50
1/4lb turkey burger served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of fresh cut fries and a beverage
1/4lb Turkey Burger$6.50
PLEASE NOTE: due to current wheat bread shortages, this item may automatically be substituted by the restaurant to be served on an alternate hamburger bun.
1/4lb US Turkey Burger$6.50
1/4lb turkey patty served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, pickle & onion
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd

2350 Spring Road, Smyrna

1/4lb US Turkey Burger$6.50
1/4lb turkey patty served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, pickle & onion
#4 - 1/4lb Turkey Burger$9.50
1/4lb turkey burger served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of crinkle cut fries (*not pictured) and a beverage
1/2lb Double US Turkey Burger$8.50
two 1/4lb turkey patties served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, pickle & onion
