Turkey burgers in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about US Cafe - Smyrna
US Cafe - Smyrna
4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna
|#4 - 1/4lb Turkey Burger
|$9.50
1/4lb turkey burger served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of fresh cut fries and a beverage
|1/4lb Turkey Burger
|$6.50
PLEASE NOTE: due to current wheat bread shortages, this item may automatically be substituted by the restaurant to be served on an alternate hamburger bun.
|1/4lb US Turkey Burger
|$6.50
1/4lb turkey patty served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, pickle & onion
More about US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
2350 Spring Road, Smyrna
|1/4lb US Turkey Burger
|$6.50
1/4lb turkey patty served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, pickle & onion
|#4 - 1/4lb Turkey Burger
|$9.50
1/4lb turkey burger served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of crinkle cut fries (*not pictured) and a beverage
|1/2lb Double US Turkey Burger
|$8.50
two 1/4lb turkey patties served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, pickle & onion