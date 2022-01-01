Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana pudding in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve banana pudding

The Smoke Shop - Somerville image

 

The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row

325 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$8.00
More about The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
Served Warm with Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream
More about Highland Kitchen

