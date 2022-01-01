Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Banana pudding in
Somerville
/
Somerville
/
Banana Pudding
Somerville restaurants that serve banana pudding
The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
325 Assembly Row, Somerville
No reviews yet
Banana Pudding
$8.00
More about The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
Avg 4.2
(1677 reviews)
Banana Bread Pudding
$7.00
Served Warm with Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream
More about Highland Kitchen
