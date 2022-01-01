Waffles in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve waffles
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans Restaurant
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Side - Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$8.00
Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Belgian Waffles
|$15.00
brussels style waffles, strawberry preserves, nutella sauce, whipped cream
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
kfc style leg and thigh, bacon-cheddar-chive waffle, maple-chili syrup, cucumber salad
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Chicken & Waffle
|$18.00
fried chicken thigh, maple + black pepper gravy, scallion, bacon
|Chicken + Waffle
|$20.00
fried chicken thigh, bacon, jalapenos, scallions, calabrian chili, maple crema
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$20.00
buttermilk fried chicken with a savory waffle, and a side of hot pepper sauce.
NU Kitchen
195 Washington Street, Somerville
|Superfruit Waffles
|$11.99
Egg and dairy free superfood waffles made with flax seeds, quinoa, and chia seeds topped with strawberries, bananas, granola, drizzled with superfood fudge and local maple syrup
True Bistro
1153 Broadway, Somerville
|Waffle with Buttermilk Tofu
|$16.00
our signature battered and fried "buttermilk" tofu with chili agave and a citrus twist on top of a cornmeal waffle