Waffles in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve waffles

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans Restaurant

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side - Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$8.00
More about Orleans Restaurant
Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern - Somerville

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffles$15.00
brussels style waffles, strawberry preserves, nutella sauce, whipped cream
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
kfc style leg and thigh, bacon-cheddar-chive waffle, maple-chili syrup, cucumber salad
More about Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle$18.00
fried chicken thigh, maple + black pepper gravy, scallion, bacon
Chicken + Waffle$20.00
fried chicken thigh, bacon, jalapenos, scallions, calabrian chili, maple crema
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trina's Starlite Lounge

3 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken & Waffles$20.00
buttermilk fried chicken with a savory waffle, and a side of hot pepper sauce.
Fried Chicken & Waffles$20.00
buttermilk fried chicken with a savory waffle, and a side of hot pepper sauce
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
NU Kitchen image

 

NU Kitchen

195 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Superfruit Waffles$11.99
Egg and dairy free superfood waffles made with flax seeds, quinoa, and chia seeds topped with strawberries, bananas, granola, drizzled with superfood fudge and local maple syrup
More about NU Kitchen
Waffle with Buttermilk Tofu image

 

True Bistro

1153 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle with Buttermilk Tofu$16.00
our signature battered and fried "buttermilk" tofu with chili agave and a citrus twist on top of a cornmeal waffle
More about True Bistro
Elm Street Taproom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Street Taproom

256 Elm St., Somerville

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$11.00
buffalo ranch, special sauce
More about Elm Street Taproom

